Northumberland stands 'willing and ready' to help the people of Ukraine, pledges council leader

Cllr Sanderson said: “I am sure I speak for every member and every resident when I say our thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with the people of Ukraine at this very difficult time.

“The terrible events of the last few days have been felt not just across Europe and the world, but also here in Northumberland, and it has been extremely sobering to watch this distressing situation unfold.

“Like people across the world we hope the situation will be peacefully resolved soon.

Cllr Glen Sanderson.

“We are proud of our county which supports all those who live here and we must continue to offer support and reassurance to our friends, neighbours and all those who make Northumberland their home.

"We have a long history of helping those in need in this county and like all our communities we stand willing and ready to offer assistance again as and when it’s required.”

Northumberland Labour leader Scott Dickinson has previously labelled the actions of Russian president Vladimir Putin as those ‘of a man who is out of touch with the world’.

He said: “Northumberland Labour supports the harshest sanctions on Russia and humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine, many of whom who have been forced to leave their homes.