Work to restore the Georgian footpath layout and tree perimeter of the square, completed in September 2022, has been shortlisted in the medium project category for the Institution of Civil Engineers North East Robert Stephenson Awards.

The square’s restoration is part of a broader project by Historic England and North Tyneside Council to create a new cultural quarter for North Shields incorporating Northumberland Square, Howard Street and the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Johnson, deputy mayor of North Tyneside, said: “It is fantastic to see the square and surrounding area transformed back to its Georgian-era appearance, with residents and visitors enjoying the new layout.

Northumberland Square recently had its Georgian era path layout restored.

“We are delighted to hear the first phase of our ambitious North Shields Masterplan is shortlisted for the North East ICE Awards.

“The reshaping of Northumberland Square and Howard Street creates a welcoming modern feel and tranquil, pleasant, and more flexible space in this historic part of the town for events and leisure activities that everyone can enjoy, adding to the appeal of the town centre and complementing the other North Shields regeneration projects that are now well underway.”

The North Tyneside Together celebration and the North Shields Christmas Markets have been hosted in the space since it reopened.

Derek Mitchell, senior project manager at Capita, who developed the project alongside the council, said: “We were delighted to find out we had been shortlisted for the award.