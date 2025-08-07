Northumberland solar farm plans rejected as councillors call for 'stunning' landscape to be protected

Land near Whittonstall, Northumberland, where there have been plans for a solar farm development. Photo: Exagen via Northumberland County Council planning portal.

Plans for a controversial solar farm in a “stunning” section of Northumberland countryside have been thrown out by councillors.

An application to erect more than 90,000 solar panels near Whittonstall was refused planning permission.

The 110-hectare development, known as the Highfield Energy Park, had been earmarked for approval by county council planners despite more than 140 public objections.

But members of the authority’s planning committee rejected the scheme due to the impact it would have on the picturesque location.

Renewable energy firm Exagen recently won approval for a major solar park across 30 fields between nearby Greenside, Coalburns, and Chopwell.

Local resident Adam Brown, speaking against the Whittonstall plans, said the combined impact of the two potential developments would be “overwhelming”.

He called the proposal, located between two wind farms, “ludicrous” and claimed that there would not be sufficient access to the site for emergency services in case of a fire.

Parish councillor Christine Jewitt branded the project a “wholesale industrial of the countryside”.

Coun Colin Horncastle, who represents the area as part of the South Tynedale ward, added: “I think we all agree with renewable energy, but we cannot have renewable energy at any price. This is purely wanton destruction of a rural paradise.”

Councillors were told that the solar farm, which would have a 40 year lifespan, would generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 21,300 homes and save 27,900 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Exagen’s Andrew Mott argued the scheme was needed to help fight the climate crisis and meet the Government’s targets to significantly boost solar energy production by 2030.

Mr Mott said that the impact on the green belt had been “kept to a minimum” and that the site was the “only viable location” in the area to connect to the electricity grid.

The plans were spread across two sites totalling 110 hectares, one of which would host the solar farm and another for a substation, which would have to be connected via an underground cable.

Mr Mott added that the substation site, north of Lynn Burn, should now be deemed ‘grey belt’ – a new term introduced under the Labour government to identify lower quality green belt land where building can be permitted.

But, he added, the public benefits of the solar farm would be sufficient to justify its development regardless.

Berwick East independent councillor Georgina Hill moved for the refusal of the plans, however, saying: “It [the landscape] is just stunning and it would be so wrong to approve this.” The committee voted by an 11 to four margin to reject the scheme, sparking cheers and applause from members of the public who had come to oppose the application.

Gordon Stewart, the Conservative councillor for Prudhoe South, added that solar farms need to be the right size and in the right place. He also said further detail was needed from the fire service on whether access would be sufficient in the event of an emergency.

Planning committee chair Trevor Thorne was among the supporters of the project. He said Northumberland was “missing a big opportunity” by denying the application, especially given that the land was previously used for opencast mining rather than being an area of historically unspoilt countryside.