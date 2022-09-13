The family hub model is set to replace Sure Start children’s centres and are aimed at providing support for a wider range of families, with services available to children of all ages.

A report presented to members of Northumberland County Council’s health and wellbeing board and the family and children’s services overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday revealed the authority can draw on up to £3.446 million between now and March 2025.

Under the new model, family hubs will aim to strengthen families and prevent family breakdown, as well as supporting separating families in the best interest of the children.

Northumberland County Council headquarters at County Hall, Morpeth.

Cllr Guy Renner Thompson, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We’re fortunate in Northumberland with the strength of our current and existing early help offer providing a strong base to develop all the family hub offer.

“We have been successful over the summer in securing a grant to support and enhance the development of family hubs over the next few years. It is really important to me that children get the support they need at an early stage.

“I think these developments are a real strength to us.”

A total of £301 million has been committed by the Government to support 75 upper tier local authorities to develop the family hub model in their area.