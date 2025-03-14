New figures show that 3,302 affordable homes are projected to complete in communities right across Northumberland.

A total of 2,337 of these properties are expected to be delivered by the end of March 2025 and a further 965 have planning permission.

The figures, covering the last eight years, show Northumberland County Council in collaboration with partners has made major progress in helping to create more quality affordable homes for rent and affordable home ownership.

Leader of Northumberland County Council, Glen Sanderson, said: “We are pleased to see these affordable housing figures, which are three times higher than we initially targeted.

“We’re delivering pockets of affordable housing where it is needed most – from as far north as Berwick down to Blyth in the south and the rural communities in between.

“House prices, rents and the cost of living are continuing to rise, and it is really difficult for local people to get onto the property ladder or to find a home to rent.

“It is important to our local communities and our economy that we keep young people and families in the county yet in some areas they are being priced out of the local housing market.

“At the same time, we are deeply conscious that Northumberland is a stunning county so we want to protect our green belt and not over develop towns and villages so that essential services such as schools, doctors' surgeries and dentists can’t cope.”

The council has used a range of approaches including working to identify potential development sites. It has also worked with housing developers and associations to deliver affordable housing and has facilitated community-led schemes.

It also allocated £45million up to 2028 to help create and maintain energy efficient affordable housing in the county.

Cllr Sanderson added: “An enormous amount of work has been going on to provide more affordable housing in the county, but throughout the process we have always been guided by our residents and communities.

“Within Northumberland, so many more people now have a place they can call home at a price they can afford. For them it has been life-changing.”