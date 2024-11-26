Northumberland County Council’s digital infrastructure has been transformed to increase rural connectivity.

Commsworld has replaced Northumberland’s Wide Area Network (WAN), laying 262km of new full-fibre infrastructure to ensure businesses and communities across the county can benefit from higher-quality, reliable and resilient connectivity.

As a result of Commsworld’s 20-year strategic partnership with Northumberland County Council, the newly delivered WAN means employees in 150 council sites and around 115 Northumberland schools are connected to superior network infrastructure, with access to faster speeds, bandwidth and resilience.

Commsworld’s partnership with Alncom has allowed further digital infrastructure improvements and has cemented the internet service provider’s position as a rural broadband leader. They have brought in local investment by utilising funding from the UK’s Project Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme and have a priority commitment to connect 50,000 properties in harder-to-reach rural areas of Northumberland.

Craig Scott, Public Sector Director at Commsworld. Picture: Andrew Barr Photography.

Stephen Pinchen, managing director of Alncom, said: “This new infrastructure gives us great flexibility, and has allowed us to deliver full fibre broadband to rural communities previously considered too costly to build full fibre infrastructure.

"Rural fibre broadband is a game changer for customers in Northumberland.”

As a result, residential and business properties have gained access to high-speed Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) for the first time, aligning with Northumberland County Council’s long-term digital strategy.

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for corporate services at Northumberland County Council, said: "This is great news for our county.

“This enhanced digital infrastructure will enable us to improve educational resources and support local businesses by providing access to the fastest internet speeds available and strengthens our commitment to bridging the digital divide, ensuring even the most remote areas are connected.

“I would like to thank Commsworld and Alncom for helping us bring these valuable improvements to Northumberland."

Commsworld is also working in partnership with the National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise (NICRE) and Community Action Northumberland (CAN), funding a project which will recruit and train volunteer Digital Champions to engage in rural communities and help everyone get the most from the improved digital connectivity.

Melanie Thompson-Glen, head of business and innovation at NICRE, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with CAN, Northumberland County Council, Commsworld, Alncom and other organisations across the county.

"Digital champions will be based in village halls and other community spaces across rural parts of the county, offering drop-in support onsite and partnering with local businesses and community groups to reach more people who need support. By bringing new solutions from this project together with other initiatives locally, regionally and nationally, we can make a real step change for rural communities.

"We encourage anyone who would like to get involved to get in touch at www.nicre.co.uk/ruraldigitalinclusion.”

NICRE will also carry out a three-year study to capture learning and impact of the project, providing a blueprint for digital inclusion and maximising the social value of improved digital connectivity.

Craig Scott, Public Sector director at Commsworld, said: “We are delighted to have completed the transformation of Northumberland County Council’s WAN as part of our long-term strategic partnership.

"As we all adopt more digital ways of living and working, we are committed to supporting people to develop the digital skills and confidence they need to reap the rewards and boost their standards of living.”