Northumberland residents warned of another Council Tax scam

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:14 BST
Northumberland residents are being warned to be on their guard following reports of another Council Tax scam.

The county council’s fraud team has been made aware of an email that is circulating claiming that the resident has fallen into council tax arrears.

It asks the recipient to click on a link to check their payment status. Under no circumstances should you click on it as doing so could give the criminals access to your computer, or it may go on to ask for personal banking details to try and access your money.

Coun Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for public safety, said: “The letter is polite and understanding in tone so it doesn’t feel like a scam, but it is and I can see how some residents could be easily taken in by it. “

Coun Gordon Stewart.placeholder image
Coun Gordon Stewart.

“Remember your bank, this council, or any other official source, will never ask you to supply personal information such as passwords, PIN numbers or personal information and bank account details.

“Remember scams come in all forms. Use your gut instinct. If something doesn’t feel right, it is most probably a scam.”

The letter reads: ‘Our records show an unpaid balance on your council tax account. This could be due to various reasons including bank processing times or missed payment deadlines.

‘We understand that payments can sometimes be delayed through no fault of your own. However, we must request that you verify your payment status to ensure proper account maintenance. Please take a moment to check.’

It then asks the reader to Proceed to Account Review by clicking on a link.

If you do receive this letter, report it immediately to www.actionfraud.police.uk

