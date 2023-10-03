News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland residents urged to report suspected cases of tenancy fraud

Councils and housing providers are joining forces to fight social housing fraud.
By Ian Smith
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:49 BST
Members of the North East Tenancy Fraud Forum are working together to run Regional Tenancy Fraud Awareness Week, from October 9-13.

And they are urging anyone who suspects a case of tenancy fraud to report it in confidence.

Tenancy fraud occurs when a council home is not occupied by the named tenant or is sublet, when a home has been obtained by deception, or when succession has been wrongly claimed following the death of the lawful tenant.

County Hall in Morpeth.County Hall in Morpeth.
Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing at Northumberland County Council, said: “If there has been an empty social housing property near you for any length of time, please get in touch with the landlord.

"There is a possibility this could be for a genuine reason, but abandonment is one of the most common cases of tenancy fraud.”

Call Northumberland council’s Fraud Hotline for advice on 01670 624359 or email [email protected]

