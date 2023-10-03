Northumberland residents urged to report suspected cases of tenancy fraud
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of the North East Tenancy Fraud Forum are working together to run Regional Tenancy Fraud Awareness Week, from October 9-13.
And they are urging anyone who suspects a case of tenancy fraud to report it in confidence.
Tenancy fraud occurs when a council home is not occupied by the named tenant or is sublet, when a home has been obtained by deception, or when succession has been wrongly claimed following the death of the lawful tenant.
Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing at Northumberland County Council, said: “If there has been an empty social housing property near you for any length of time, please get in touch with the landlord.
"There is a possibility this could be for a genuine reason, but abandonment is one of the most common cases of tenancy fraud.”
Call Northumberland council’s Fraud Hotline for advice on 01670 624359 or email [email protected]