Improving the quantity and quality of affordable housing to help create more homes for rent and affordable home ownership. Encouraging new businesses while supporting existing ones – creating jobs and moving from a legacy of heavy industry into new technology and renewables. Getting local people into local jobs through the right education and training. Investing in what people need – such as more EV charging points, new car parks and improved public toilets.

Until the January 21, people can go to haveyoursay.northumberland.gov.uk and give their views on a wide range of issues.And now a special budget question time will run from 5.30pm on January 11, where the leadership of the council will answer questions from the public.Questions can be submitted between now and 5pm on January 4 via nland.uk/budgetquestions and many of them will be read out and answered live on the planned broadcast on the council's Facebook page, which residents will be able to watch.Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It’s been another year dominated by Covid 19, but looking towards the next financial year there will be a continued focus on economic recovery."As a council that listens we’d really like to hear the questions people have, whether they want us to spend more or less or certain services, what we’re doing well and where we could improve.”The council’s budget consultation runs for six weeks until 21 January 2022 and will go before Full Council in February.