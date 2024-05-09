Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Northumberland have been told that water fluoridation is a safe public health measure ahead of a possible expansion in the region.

The Government put plans to roll out the measures across the North East in March.

However, a number of residents opposed to the proposals attended a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s Health and Wellbeing scrutiny committee on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the NHS, fluoride is a “naturally occurring mineral” found in varying amounts across the UK. In some areas, the substance is added to the water supply to help prevent tooth decay.

An expansion of water fluoridisation is being considered. Picture: Pixabay

Northumberland County Council’s director of public health Gill O’Neil said: “This would be an expansion for us. We have had a number of areas fluoridated dating back to 1968 and we know the difference in our children’s oral health.

“Tooth decay is largely preventable but remains a serious public health problem in the North East. Tooth decay causes significant pain, discomfort and distress.

“It is the leading cause of hospital admission in children aged five to nine. Water fluoridation is an effective and safe public health measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safety of water fluoridation has been widely monitored and researched. There is no convincing evidence of harm.

“Many areas across the county already have fluoride in water and it is naturally occurring as close as Hartlepool. There are much better levels of oral health in children despite similar levels of deprivation.

“It will reduce health inequalities and it is a cost-effective public heath initiative that will its rewards in years to come.”

Some areas of Northumberland already have artificially fluoridated water. In the east and north of the county, fluoridated communities include Alnwick, Alnmouth, Howick, Embleton, High Newton by the Sea, and Seahouses. In the west of the county, Haltwhistle, Henshaw, Haydon Bridge, Corbridge, Heddon on the Wall and Prudhoe all have floridation schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These schemes were initiated in 1968. The expansion would include areas such as Bedlington, Blyth and Ashingotn as well as Rothbury and Morpeth.

Cabinet member for tackling inequalities Coun Veronica Jones, added: “Tooth decay is largely preventable and causes significant pain, discomfort and distress, particularly to children. It is the leading cause of hospital admissions in young children.

“Water fluoridation is a safe, effective public health measure.”

The Department for Health is currently consulting on whether to expand the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Government data found that, in 2023, 16% of year six children in the north east suffered from tooth decay, compared to just 12% in the south west.

A 2022 study also showed five-year-olds in areas with fluoridated water in England were less likely to experience tooth decay compared to areas without, and are less likely to be admitted to hospital to have teeth removed. The NHS say that while there are concerns fluoride may be linked “to a variety health conditions”, reviews of these risk have found “no convincing evidence to support these concerns”.

Cllr Georgina Hill, however, was unsure about the proposals.

She said: “I haven’t got a conclusion, there’s a pro and an anti argument, but I certainly couldn’t be confident in the premise you seem to be coming from that it is automatically a good thing. It is medication without consent.”