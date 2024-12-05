Councils are set to be handed new powers to fill empty shops as part of a Government drive to revitalise high streets.

Local authorities will be able to “auction off” leases for commercial properties that have stood empty for long spells. The Government says this will help to bring businesses back to the high street and drive growth.

However, the deputy leader of Northumberland County Council’s Conservative administration has said the new powers will be of “limited use” as they come with “limited money” from central Government. The Government has committed more than £1million to support the auction process.

Under the new rules, high street rental auctions will create a “right to rent” for businesses and community groups. After properties have been empty for more than 365 days in a 24-month period, councils will be able to auction off a one-to-five year lease.

Local Growth Minister Alex Norris said: “High streets lie at the heart of communities the length and breadth of this country. But in many areas, they are not what they used to be.

“Small businesses need our support and that’s why we are creating a ‘right to rent’ so that high street lots that have been left empty for far too long can be brought back to life.”

Before putting a property to a rental auction, a local authority must first seek to resolve the vacancy by engaging with the landlord.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, said more Government funding would be needed.

He said: “These powers are of very limited use as they come with no meaningful money from government to allow us to make interventions. As you can imagine, most landlords want their properties to be let and NCC already is active in chasing up owners of properties not in use to try to get them paired up with possible tenants.

“What has been useful in the last few years is money from government to kick-start town centre regeneration. Future High Street Funds in Blyth, Town Deals in Blyth and Ashington, Heritage Action Zone funds in Hexham, Borderlands funding for several towns such as Berwick has meaningful impacts on the performance of our town centres.

“We need more of those sorts of government programmes if we are to see true levelling up in our economy.”