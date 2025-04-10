Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland County Council is exploring the possibility of extending trains on the Northumberland Line after some trains were so busy passengers were forced to stand.

The railway is on track to reach 250,000 passenger journeys by Easter – well above initial expectations of around 50,000. This is despite the fact that only half of the line’s six stations are currently in operation.

However, some journeys at peak times, particularly on matchdays when Newcastle United are playing at St James’ Park, have been extremely crowded.

Speaking at this week’s meeting of the county council’s cabinet, deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth said longer trains could be needed.

A Northern service at Ashington Station on the new Northumberland Line. Photo: Northern Rail.

He said: “We are having to look at finding more train carriages because of all the passengers. It has been a roaring success.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Coun Wearmouth added: “We do potentially need more carriages. We’re looking at options.

“Currently, on matchdays and a number of other times we are getting close to capacity where people are having to stand for their journey.

"We’re managing but with Bebside, Bedlington and in particular Northumberland Park, which will attract different customers because of the Metro connection, we might have to think about extending the trains.”

He added: “The platforms and infrastructure were designed to accommodate longer trains. The issue we may have in due course is it can take a long time to order rolling stock.

“We’re starting conversations with Network Rail, Northern and the Combined Authority. We’re very carefully monitoring it and just seeing what we can do and making sure we can keep ahead of any issues.

“At the moment, everybody should be alright – just plan around large events. It’s a great problem to have – I have spent many years being told that this project would be a colossal failure and a waste of money, but with just three stations open it is showing just how successful it will be.”

The stations at Ashington and Seaton Delaval opened in December, while Blyth Newsham opened last month. The remaining stations at Blyth Bebside, Northumberland Park and Bedlington are due to open throughout this year.