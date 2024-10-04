Northumberland Line team provide updates on opening plans for every railway station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The team working to build the Northumberland Line have provided updates on all of the line’s six new stations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of the stations – Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Ashington – are set to open by the end of the year.

The other three – Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park – are scheduled for a 2025 opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both deadlines come after a serious of delays caused by complications in the construction work. These included the impact of poor weather, the discovery of former mine workings and even an unexploded bomb.

An image of a Northern service at Ashington Station on the new Northumberland Line. Photo: Northern Rail.

The project aims to bring back passenger rail to South East Northumberland for the first time since the 1960s. In summer, it was confirmed that costs had swelled to more than £298 million – £130 million more than the initial bid.

However, the council remains confident that the investment will still provide an economic boost for the county. It is estimated that there will be a return of £1.60 for every £1 invested.

The latest update suggests that those deadlines remain in place, while drivers are currently training on the line ahead of passengers being welcomed this winter. We’ve rounded up all the updates for every station below.

Northumberland Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland will be the first new station on the line following calls at Newcastle Central Station and Manors. Currently, the second phase of mining remediation has begun.

The work, which is expected to take up to four months to complete, is needed to stabilise the ground. A lane on the A186 has been closed to allow for the movement of equipment needed for this work.

The team say piling works for the foundations needed for the lift shaft and staircase will be started “soon”. Furthermore, the site is being prepared for the installation of pre-cast concrete platforms later this year.

This will be done when trains the railway is “live”, meaning some of the work will have to be carried out while trains are not running. This will require work overnight and on weekends beginning on Saturday, October 5 at 10.30pm.

Seaton Delaval

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaton Delaval is the first station on the line after Northumberland Park, and will be the first station passengers can access when the lines open this year. Work is currently focused on completing station construction, with a new entrance junction on the A192 currently being created.

Construction crews are working overnight to complete the junction, with nightly closures on the A192 in place from September 23 until October 19 from 11.50pm until 6am. The closure is in place between The Hastings Arms and the roundabout outside of Delaval Court.

Newsham

Also due to open in 2024, Newsham has already hit several major milestones. Most recent was the opening of the new section of the A1061, which includes the new road bridge over the railway line.

Work is now focused on completing the station, including the construction of a car park, waiting shelters on the platform and some of the lamp and CCTV posts.

Blyth Bebside

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although not due to open until next year, Blyth Bebside has also seen some major milestones in recent months. August saw two new bridges installed; one for pedestrians and cyclists over the A189 and a second within the station to provide passengers access between both platforms.

Elsewhere, resurfacing works are under way on Errington Street to provide access to both the station and neighbouring businesses.

Bedlington

The final station due to open in 2025, work has started at Bedlington to prepare for the installation of the new platform on Park Terrace and Ravensworth Street. This will involve the removal of the final remaining sections of the previous platform.

Work is also set to get under way on the installation of drainage and fencing along the edge of the northbound platform. This will be followed by excavations for the new platform and access ramps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again the live railway will necessitate overnight and weekend work. Details of this will be shared with residents in advance.

Ashington

Work on the Ashington station and associated infrastructure is now completed, with rail operator Northern running test services into the station. It means Ashington – the final stop for trains travelling from Newcastle – is all set to welcome passengers by the end of the year.