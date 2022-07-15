The new site, www.northumberlandline.uk, aims to have all the latest information and updates on the project, job opportunities, as well as resources for schools and businesses.

Main construction work is due to get underway later this summer, and it is expected there will be a lot of public interest in how it progresses.

The rail project received a boost in June as the government made a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO), which was needed to authorise the closure of level crossings, the acquisition and use of land, and certain works at key points along the project’s route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new website aims to keep the public up-to-date about the progress of the Northumberland Line.

Six new stations now have planning approval and with 18 miles of upgraded track, access improvements and new signal locations, the line should be open by December 2023.

It will operate a half-hourly passenger service between Newcastle and Ashington, and will also stop at Bedlington, Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Northumberland Park along the way.

Glen Sanderson, Northumberland County Council leader, said: “Every step we take in this exciting project brings passenger train journeys along the line a little bit closer.

“There are so many elements to it and for all the information and progress to be captured in one new website is a great asset.