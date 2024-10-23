Northumberland Line contractor helps engineers and builders of the future with donations of LEGO
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The annual event encourages children to read during the long summer holidays, so they don’t fall behind.
The challenge proved a huge success with 2,346 youngsters borrowing 46,728 items from libraries over the summer, along with 4,059 digital downloads.
This year’s theme ’Marvellous Makers’ had a special emphasis on engineering, building and invention, prompting the donation of 12 sets of LEGO from Morgan Sindall Infrastructure - the principal contractor working on the reopening of the Northumberland Line rail project.
The LEGO was used for hands-on learning sessions at libraries along the route of the line, allowing children to create their own models, encouraging creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork, with engineers from the firm leading sessions in the libraries.
Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Libraries, said: “ I’d like to thank Morgan Sindall for their contribution which showed children how their own ‘marvellous’ ideas could be turned into reality through engineering and innovation.
“Along with theory young people need to have practical learning, and for decades LEGO has helped the engineers, builders, architects and designers of the future to visualise their ideas.
“The youngsters not only enjoyed the hands-on building activities but also learned about the importance of engineering in society - from creating transport links to improving their communities – and had fun along the way.
“The reopening of the Northumberland Line 60 years after it closed is a transformative project for Northumberland. It will be part of the everyday lives of these children.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.