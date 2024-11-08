Northumberland Labour has announced its new deputy leader after Coun Liz Simpson dramatically quit the party.

The Newbiggin Central and East councillor left to stand as an independent after being blocked from standing for Labour at the upcoming local elections in May. The party has now confirmed that Lynemouth councillor Liz Dunn will take over as deputy leader.

Coun Dunn was chosen by her fellow Labour members at a meeting on November 6. An experienced councillor, she currently serves in Labour’s Shadow Cabinet and has responsibility for leisure, tourism and libraries.

Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson said: “In these challenging times, I am pleased that Northumberland Labour continues to offer change and hope for Northumberland. Councillor Dunn will be a fantastic addition to the leadership team and will bring a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives to the table.

Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson with his new deputy, Coun Liz Dunn. Photo: Northumberland Labour.

“I look forward to working with Liz and I am confident that she will make a valued contribution that will be appreciated by everyone.”

Coun Dunn added: “I am delighted that my Labour colleagues have put their trust in me to support the leader and provide a genuine choice at the local elections.

“I will continue to work hard not only for my local constituents but also for the broader Northumberland communities that urgently need a new and improved council to meet their needs. In May, we have the opportunity to make that happen.”

It comes ahead of an “all out” round of elections in May, with electors going to the polls in all of the county’s wards. Labour are currently the council’s official opposition, with 19 seats compared to the Conservatives’ 33.

There is hope among the party that they can retake control of the administration in County Hall, with the Tories having been in power since 2017. Labour won an unprecedented clean sweep across Northumberland in the General Election this summer.

Among their opponents will be Coun Simpson herself, who has confirmed she will be standing as an independent in the seat she has held for the last 13 years.

Speaking last week, she revealed she had become “disillusioned” with policy decisions made at a national level, including the decision to scrap winter fuel payments for most pensioners.