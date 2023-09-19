Northumberland horse riders call on drivers to take more care when overtaking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Highway Code says drivers should always pass horses ‘wide and slowly’, slowing down to a maximum of 10mph and allowing at least two metres of space.

However, according to campaigner Susan Beverley, some drivers pass her and other horse riders at speeds of up to 60mph – putting both rider and driver at risk.

Susan, who lives in Acklington, organised a Pass Wide and Slow awareness ride in the village on Sunday. The ride was just one of around 300 taking place across the country.

Coun Scott Dickinson meets with riders on the Pass Wide and Slow awareness ride. Photo: Northumberland Labour.

A large number of riders were in attendance, as well as Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson and members of Togston Parish Council.

Susan said: “Drivers seem more aware of the changes in the highway code for pedestrians and cyclists. You should pass a horse at 10mph and at a distance of two metres.

“To most people, that’s common sense – by some people go past at 60. It’s frightening to be on the roads.

“You can report it to the police, but they need video footage. A good camera for that is around £200. The road between Acklington and Broomhill is one of the worst roads.”

In January, a horse was killed and its rider hospitalised after a collision on the roads in Darlington.

And Susan, who has been riding horses since she was four years old, says that with parts of Northumberland getting busier than ever before due to tourism and development, the problem is only getting worse.

She continued: “There is nothing wrong with the roads, it is the people. All we can do is try our best to raise awareness to those changes in the highway code.

“There are lots more tourists and lots more new poeple living in the area. It’s so busy. Horse riding is my life – I have 11 horses and I love it.”

Coun Dickinson, who represents the nearby Druridge Bay ward, said: “Horses have been part of our culture and history for thousands of years, and I’m pleased to have supported this campaign with increased signage but we need to go further and wider across Northumberland.