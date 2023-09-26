Northumberland finance chief admits council's capital programme needs to be more 'realistic'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local authorities have a capital budget to spend on buying, constructing or improving assets such as buildings and land.

At a meeting of the council’s corporate services and economic growth scrutiny committee, Jan Willis told members that there had been a number of factors that had impacted the council’s capital programme. This included sky-rocketing prices in the construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s capital programme for 2023-24 until 2026-27 was agreed at a budget meeting in February. The total budget stood at £651.72m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council headquarters at County Hall, Morpeth. Photo: NCJ Media.

Coun Nick Oliver noted a projected overspend in the council’s financial results for the first quarter of the financial year. He accepted that this was not unusual and was generally turned into an underspend by the end of the year thanks to savings and so-called capital re-profiling.

This is where expenditure is moved from one year to the next in order to ease pressure on the budget. For example, last year the council re-profiled £95.547m from 2022-23 to 23-24 in the face of spiralling inflation.

A report presented to members of the scrutiny committee said £15.9m of the capital programme would be re-profiled from 2023-24 to 2024-25 ‘to reflect estimated expenditure levels in the current financial year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Willis explained that the issues with the capital programme were not budget related.

She said: “The size of the capital programme versus our capacity to deliver is out of kilter. We will be bringing forward some proposals to deal with that.

“We’re doing a detailed piece of work to bring the capital programme onto a more realistic footing.”

However, Ms Willis also explained that there were other reasons that projects would be re-profiled into different years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “A significant chunk of the capital programme relies on external funding projects and programmes and that in itself often brings delays. We have also been grappling with a huge impact of construction cost inflation.

“That means we’re going to have to go back and look at business cases. It has also resulted in some delays in delivering the capital programme.