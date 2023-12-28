Families in Northumberland are urged to sign up for the latest updates on the Government’s game-changing support with childcare costs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From April 2024, existing childcare support will be expanded in phases and by September 2025, most working families with children under the age of five will be entitled to 30 hours of childcare support.

The changes are being introduced gradually in steps to make sure that providers can meet the needs of more families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From April 2024, eligible working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access up to 15 hours of free childcare support. From September 2024, 15 hours of free childcare support will be extended to eligible working parents of children from the age of nine months to three-year-olds. Finally, from September 2025, eligible working parents of children aged nine months to under the age of five will be entitled to 30 hours of free childcare a week.

Picture from Cubs and Kits November 2023.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for inspiring young people, said: “This is the largest ever expansion of childcare in England and will be transformational for working families.

“I would urge parents and carers to visit the Childcare Choices website and to sign up now so that they are the first to hear of the latest updates and the steps they need to take to access this support.

“We want childcare to be truly affordable and available when and where parents need it, and registering will also help us in Northumberland to plan ahead to meet demand and to make sure that happens.”