Northumberland Estates updates plans for new B&M store in Alnwick

Northumberland Estates has updated its plans for the site on the Willowburn Retail Park after highways and drainage concerns were raised.

National Highways had lodged an initial objection due to concerns about the impact of traffic on the ‘critical’ A1068/Shilbottle Road junction. These were, in part, related to questions about the B&M store’s food offer.

But a new transport assessment for Northumberland Estates states: ‘The impact on the SRN and the Shilbottle Rd / A1068 junction is negligible as the volume of new trips is minute.’

Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick.

Further information on the disposal of surface water was also requested by the flood authority, which has also been submitted.

The new unit, if approved, would be built opposite M&S Food and Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food Hall.

The store would offer a range of goods including DIY, toys and games and homeware, creating around 30 new jobs.

The proposal includes a stand alone unit of 2,325 sq m, with an adjoining external garden centre of 663 sq m enclosed with fencing.

‘The proposed unit is one single building, designed to give future flexibility for the installation of a mezzanine,’ states a report by Projekt Architects.

The scheme also proposes a new car park to serve this unit, with around 94 parking bays, including accessible bays, parent and child parking and electric vehicle charging bays.

The proposed opening hours are 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday inclusive and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.