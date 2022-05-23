Northumberland Estates submits detailed plans for 15 new homes in Alnwick

An outline application for 15 self-build plots on land north-east of Stoney Hills, between the golf course and Aydon View/Fairfields, was approved on appeal in late 2019.

Now, a reserved matters application has been lodged which details plans for six five-bedroom homes, seven four-bedroom properties and two two-bedroom dwellings.

Northumberland Estates reports that traditional materials will be used with natural stone walling, stone surrounds, slate roof tiles.

The proposed development site.

The elevations have a traditional vernacular form that match the surrounding housing, with design cues taken from Camphill Cottage and properties on Hope House Lane.

The outline application was originally turned down by the North Northumberland Local Area Council in December 2018 on the grounds of its impact on the landscape and the nearby listed buildings plus concerns about access.