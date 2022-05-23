Northumberland Estates submits detailed plans for 15 new homes in Alnwick

Detailed plans for 15 new homes in Alnwick have been submitted by Northumberland Estates.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 3:52 pm

An outline application for 15 self-build plots on land north-east of Stoney Hills, between the golf course and Aydon View/Fairfields, was approved on appeal in late 2019.

Now, a reserved matters application has been lodged which details plans for six five-bedroom homes, seven four-bedroom properties and two two-bedroom dwellings.

Northumberland Estates reports that traditional materials will be used with natural stone walling, stone surrounds, slate roof tiles.

The proposed development site.

The elevations have a traditional vernacular form that match the surrounding housing, with design cues taken from Camphill Cottage and properties on Hope House Lane.

The outline application was originally turned down by the North Northumberland Local Area Council in December 2018 on the grounds of its impact on the landscape and the nearby listed buildings plus concerns about access.

When first submitted, the proposal was for 19 homes, but this was later reduced to leave some open space on the site.

