The Duke of Northumberland’s development company has applied to North Tyneside Council for planning permission to build 57 homes and 14 commercial structures on vacant land in the business park.

The firm applied back in 2018 for permission to build 67 homes and 14 commercial units but the local authority rejected this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors rejected the original project as it would “sever” an existing wildlife corridor and damage the area’s biodiversity. In addition, some of the homes, it was decided, would be subject to unacceptable levels of “industrial noise” from the nearby Keenan Ltd.

Backworth Business Park, North Tyneside.

However, Northumberland Estates claim to have rectified those concerns by reducing the number of homes so none would be too close to noise associated with existing businesses in the park.

According to a report from Northumberland Estates: “The proposal can make a valuable contribution towards helping the council to develop housing in the area and should be supported.” The new development includes six affordable homes, which will be a mix of social rent or intermediate housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the reduction in the number of homes, several public objections on the local authority’s planning portal claim there would still be damage to wildlife and traffic chaos if the amended project went ahead.

One objector wrote: “The plan continues to make no reference to the additional traffic which will be generated on the main road towards Backworth Village, already busy and used as a “rat run” to avoid Holystone and the A19. Turning out of Claverley Drive is already slow and problematic. If this issue is addressed, I would have no objection to the development.”

A traffic assessment commissioned by Northumberland Estates and conducted by IPRT Group has claimed the development if approved, would not prove determinantal to the nearby roads or highways.