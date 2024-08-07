Plans for 60 new homes proposed by the Duke of Northumberland’s property company have been rejected by councillors.

Northumberland Estates had applied for permission to build the houses at Lesbury near Alnmouth Station.

The plans would also have seen infrastructure improvements including additional car parking spaces and a bus stop for the railway station.

However, there was significant opposition from local residents as well as Alnmouth Parish Council. Since the plans were submitted in 2019, there have been 101 objections submitted by villagers.

The land north of Alnmouth Station where 60 homes were proposed.

The plans, which were recommended for refusal by council planners, came before members of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday.

Planning consultant Jenny Ludman spoke on behalf of both residents and the parish council at the meeting.

She said: “Why would we support a planning application that is completely contrary to planning policy? The applicant seems to be suggesting that providing a car park is of such significant benefit that it outweighs planning policy.

“Not one single resident that would supposedly benefit is supportive of this plan. The lack of parking at the station is not as much of an issue since Covid with more people working from home.

The plans would have included infrastructure improvements for Alnmouth Station. Photo: Google Maps.

“The residents and the parish council most strongly urge you to agree with your officers’ recommendation.”

Northumberland Estates’ development planner, Guy Munden, defended the application.

He said: “The only party that doesn’t support the application is the parish council. This would provide strategic infrastructure for the entirety of North Northumberland.

“The parish council fail to account for the key strategic benefits. Don’t let the local issues of the parish council effectively veto a development that benefits the wider county.”

But councillors chose to vote with the officers’ recommendation.

Cllr Malcolm Robinson said: “I think the length of time the application has been in and the fact it has been recommended for refusal is a red flag. Why have a neighbourhood plan if you’re not going to recognise and enforce it?

“Then there is the strange thing where you can’t have the car park without 60 houses. That’s ludicrous – there have been strange arguments.”

The plans were refused by 12 votes to 0 with one abstention.