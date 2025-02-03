Plans to build the ‘premier garden centre in the North East’ on the outskirts of Alnwick are poised to get the green light.

Northumberland Estates wants to build the garden centre, which would be occupied by Blue Diamond, on greenfield land at Cawledge to the east of the A1.

The £13m scheme is being recommended for approval by Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday.

The recommendation is subject to a £111,000 financial contribution to highway improvements at the junction of the A1068/C93 Shilbottle Road.

A CGI of the proposed Alnwick Garden Centre.

There have been three objections with concerns about the impact on businesses in the town centre and residents of Greensfield Moor Farm, with one letter of support welcoming the creation of jobs.

Alnwick Town Council has indicated support for the proposed development, in terms of jobs and economic development, but also raises concerns about its impact on the town centre, access and lighting.

A report to councillors notes that Alnwick town centre ‘is characterised by smaller stores, independent retailers, service uses and outlets geared towards tourists’ and adds ‘it is unlikely that the proposal would have a significant adverse impact on the centre’.

It also states the loss of allocated employment land weighs considerably against the proposals but stresses the development of the site by a prestigious garden centre brand bringing jobs and an economic boost are not to be downplayed.

In conclusion, planners say the positives would appear to outweigh the negatives in policy terms and, on balance, the principle of the proposed development would appear to be acceptable.

The proposed store would create around 120 new full and part-time jobs and feature indoor and outdoor plant sections, as well as leisure, home goods, outdoor furniture and a restaurant.

Blue Diamond, one of the UK's largest garden centre chains, is in discussions with a number of retailers about taking a concession unit.

The proposed site, between the Hog’s Head Inn and Greensfield Moor Farmhouse, boasts a total internal floor area of 7,800 sq. m, with an additional 3,700 sq. m external plant sales area.

Colin Barnes, director of planning and development for Northumberland Estates, previously said: "Our objective is to establish the premier garden centre in the North East right here in Alnwick, and our plans reflect that ambition.”