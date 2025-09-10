A Backworth housing development proposed by Northumberland Estates has been recommended for refusal over environmental concerns from the local authority.

Property development firm Northumberland Estates has proposed the construction of 37 homes, consisting of eight bungalows and 29 houses, on land in Backworth Business Park, off Eccleston Close. The plans also call for the demolition of existing buildings on the site.

However, North Tyneside Council officers have called for the plans to be refused by the council’s planning committee on ecological grounds. Concerns include the development’s impact on the local wildlife, a local wildlife corridor and “green infrastructure”.

The report does however also states: ”The proposal would make a small, but valuable contribution in terms of providing much needed housing and affordable housing. This would help towards achieving a 5-year housing land supply, which are material considerations of substantial weight.”

In addition, Northumberland Estates has agreed to the following financial and extra contributions, pending approval: Nine affordable homes on site; Outdoor sports facilities (new): £24,811; Outdoor sports facilities (existing): £23,951; Biodiversity fund: £7,215; Allotments: £3,122; Children’s play parks: £22,286; Local parks and green spaces: £18,172; Other sports facilities: £31,948; Primary education: £107,558; Apprenticeship scheme: £7,400; Coastal mitigation: £10,729; New zebra crossing on Station Road; Off-site zone for biodiversity 750m to the north of the development.

North Tyneside Council’s planning and development committee will next meet on Wednesday, September 17 at 6pm in its Cobalt HQ to reach a decision on the application.