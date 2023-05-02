News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
10 minutes ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK

Northumberland Estates granted planning permission for new housing scheme in Alnwick

Northumberland Estates has been granted planning permission for a new housing development on the outskirts of Alnwick.

By Ian Smith
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:34 BST

Its application to build 19 homes on land south of Greensfield Farm has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

It plans to demolish the remaining redundant farm buildings on the site on the southern edge of the town next to Willowburn Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme comprises 12 three-bedroom homes and seven four-bedroom homes. A condition is that five of them will be ‘affordable’.

Greensfield Farm, Alnwick. Picture: GoogleGreensfield Farm, Alnwick. Picture: Google
Greensfield Farm, Alnwick. Picture: Google
Most Popular

There were no objections, although Alnwick Town Council pointed out the lack of public transport to access the site and that no spaces for play areas are identified on the development.

Alnwick Civic Society also expressed concerns that the scheme would encroach onto existing open space associated with the former railway line to the west and could impact on the proposed Alnwick Greenway refurbishment plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning permission had previously been granted for 12 units on the site in 2014 but had lapsed.

A report by Northumberland Estates explains that the farm steading has been generally vacant and redundant for more than 25 years.

It says the site has been marketed extensively but had received no significant market interest due to the poor state of the site and buildings which led to conversion of the traditional buildings being deemed unviable.

It adds: ‘The site is currently posing significant health and safety issues and attracting anti-social behaviour which has led to the necessary demolition of some of the existing buildings. The remaining buildings are very dilapidated with evidence of structural failings and the site generally is run-down and in need of re-development due to security concerns.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It says its new plans will ‘establish a new community which is set firmly and appropriately within its context, whilst encouraging a relationship with the neighbouring Willowburn Park development’.

Senior planning officer Tony Lowe stated: “The proposed materials would be in keeping with nearby developments and it is acceptable in terms of its scale and massing.

"The application site is in an accessible location adjacent to local retail facilities and just a short walk from the main South Road transport artery into the town centre.”

A total contribution of £102,000 towards education is a condition of approval, with £54,000 earmarked for Swansfield Park Primary School and £48,000 for Duchess’s Community High School.

Related topics:Northumberland County CouncilWillowburn ParkPlanning permission