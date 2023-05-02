Its application to build 19 homes on land south of Greensfield Farm has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

It plans to demolish the remaining redundant farm buildings on the site on the southern edge of the town next to Willowburn Park.

The scheme comprises 12 three-bedroom homes and seven four-bedroom homes. A condition is that five of them will be ‘affordable’.

Greensfield Farm, Alnwick. Picture: Google

There were no objections, although Alnwick Town Council pointed out the lack of public transport to access the site and that no spaces for play areas are identified on the development.

Alnwick Civic Society also expressed concerns that the scheme would encroach onto existing open space associated with the former railway line to the west and could impact on the proposed Alnwick Greenway refurbishment plans.

Planning permission had previously been granted for 12 units on the site in 2014 but had lapsed.

A report by Northumberland Estates explains that the farm steading has been generally vacant and redundant for more than 25 years.

It says the site has been marketed extensively but had received no significant market interest due to the poor state of the site and buildings which led to conversion of the traditional buildings being deemed unviable.

It adds: ‘The site is currently posing significant health and safety issues and attracting anti-social behaviour which has led to the necessary demolition of some of the existing buildings. The remaining buildings are very dilapidated with evidence of structural failings and the site generally is run-down and in need of re-development due to security concerns.’

It says its new plans will ‘establish a new community which is set firmly and appropriately within its context, whilst encouraging a relationship with the neighbouring Willowburn Park development’.

Senior planning officer Tony Lowe stated: “The proposed materials would be in keeping with nearby developments and it is acceptable in terms of its scale and massing.

"The application site is in an accessible location adjacent to local retail facilities and just a short walk from the main South Road transport artery into the town centre.”