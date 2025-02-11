Northumberland Estates gets the green light for changes at new Next store in Alnwick

Northumberland Estates has received clearance from planners to change the design of the new Next store in Alnwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke of Northumberland’s development company applied to amend the planning condition attached to the Willowburn Retail Park to meet the requirements of the fashion and homeware giant.

Its application to increase the size of Unit 4 back to what was originally approved in a previous application as Units 4 and 5 was approved by Northumberland County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guy Munden of Northumberland Estates noted in planning documents: "The only difference between the previously approved terrace and what is now being proposed is the internal division of the units, and minor changes to the external elevations.”

Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick. Picture: Northumberland Estates

There were no objections from statutory consultees.

Senior planning officer James Hudson, granting approval, reported: “The proposal to alter the plans for this element of the development are unlikely to impact on the amenity of any nearby uses or users, or significantly alter the retail impact of the proposal, further to this, no consultees have raised objections, which indicate any reasons as to withhold permission for this variation.

"The proposal would help to meet many of the objectives of the Local Plan and would also provide a range of benefits including enhancement of the town's role, provision of jobs and employment opportunities, provide a new use for a previously developed site, as well as adding to (and complementing) the retail offer available in the town.”

When Next’s arrival was formally announced in December, Northumberland Estates said its aim was to hand over the store for fit-out by summer 2025.