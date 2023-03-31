The Duke of Northumberland’s property arm, Northumberland Estates, had applied for permission to build 63 homes on land south of Broomhouse Lane in Prudhoe.

The plans were refused at a meeting of Tynedale Local Area Council last month, but the proposals had to be reheard after a councillor who left the room during discussions proceeded to vote on the plans – a breach of planning procedures.

And despite warnings there was no ‘planning reason’ to refuse the application, councillors voted the same way at the second meeting on Tuesday.

The majority of controversy around the application comes from the access to the site, which would go through Tilley Crescent.

Coun Colin Horncastle felt the application should be granted, and pointed out the developer was committed to making significant financial contributions to the local area. This included a £143,000 payment to Highfield Middle School and a further £99,000 for SEND provision.

There was also a £48,600 contribution agreed “in principle” to Northumbria Healthcare to “allow a smooth implementation of the required surgery capacity expansion.”

Coun Horncastle commented: “Are we saying we should take money away from that? In the Prudhoe area this is a very controversial application that has been going on for years. I have lost count of the number of times I’ve had a look at this site.

“What I’m finding at planning committees is some members trying to do officers’ jobs. We employ planning officers to do the work for us and it is their guidance that helps us make a decision.

“It’s not up to us to say there’s issues on the site because our experts think there won’t be. There is excess affordable housing which is something to be welcomed.

“Planning officers are totally neutral. It’s quite difficult to refuse something when all of your statutory consultees say there’s nothing we can try and refuse it on.”

However, Coun Horncastle’s motion to pass the plans was voted down by four votes to five. Following this, Coun Nick Morphet proposed refusal on the grounds of a lack of information on housing need in Prudhoe, the loss of amenity for residents of Tilley Crescent and a lack of information on sustainability.

Coun John Riddle said: “I think it’s a crazy thing to do. My view is that it will leave us open to challenge and appeal which we’re destined to lose.

“There is no legitimate reason to refuse this. This is crazy.”

Coun Derek Kennedy added that it was “sad” due to the provision of affordable housing and the money provided for education and healthcare and added: “I think the developer will take us apart.”

Coun Horncastle called for a named vote on the application. The results were as followed.

For:

Coun Ian Hutchinson (Haltwhistle, Conservative)

Coun Alan Sharp (Haydon and Hadrian, Liberal Democrat)

Coun Nick Morpeth (Humshaugh, Green)

Coun Suzanne Fairless Aitken (Hexham East, Liberal Democrat)

Coun Angie Scott (Prudhoe North, Labour)

Against:

Coun Derek Kennedy (Hexham West, Independent)

Coun Holly Waddell (Bywell, Independent)

John Riddle (Bellingham, Conservative)

Colin Horncastle (South Tynedale, Conservative)

Coun Gordon Stewart, who represents Prudhoe South, was unable to vote as he spoke against the application during the meeting. As a result, the application was refused for a second time.

However, Northumberland Estates has already said it is considering appealing the decision.

