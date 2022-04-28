Northumberland Estates appeals against refusal of housing plans on Duke's London estate

The Duke of Northumberland’s development company wanted to redevelop an allotments site in Isleworth to make way for 80 flats.

However, it was rejected by Hounslow Council last October in the face of more than 900 objections and a 3,000-signature petition.

Northumberland Estates has now submitted an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate on behalf of Syon Park Estate, the Duke’s London home.

Campaigners celebrating their planning victory.

Its plans include 38 new allotments with sheds and access to running water that will be available for local people.

“The scheme can provide a win-win for the local area by creating much-needed new homes for key health workers and local people and at the same time secure and preserve green space for allotment holders to enjoy for generations to come”, said Colin Barnes, director of Northumberland Estates.

“In recent years only around a third of the allotments were in use. If our appeal is successful, there will be a similar number of allotments available, and we are committed to working work with allotment holders to ensure their needs are met.”

The Save the Park Road Allotments campaign group has expressed dismay at news of the appeal along with interest in acquiring the site.

A campaign spokesperson said: “We believe that because it has always been agricultural land, and planning permission has never been granted, its value is relatively low and we are certain we could raise this money within the community.”

Cllr Salman Shaheen, member for Isleworth, added: “I am deeply disappointed that the Duke of Northumberland, at the eleventh hour, has decided to appeal Hounslow Council’s unanimous and absolutely correct decision to reject his plans to bulldoze the Park Road Allotments to build flats.

"I believe the Duke’s proposals are destructive and backwards looking and we would offer a more constructive and reasonable way forward to ask the Duke to sell the land to the community to preserve the allotments in perpetuity for generations to come.

"If the Duke were to re-let those vacant plots they would be snapped up in a heartbeat.”