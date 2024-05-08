Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Berwick North councillor Catherine Seymour described her term in office as an honour, hard work and rewarding – and paid tribute to all those she had the privilege of meeting.

She said: “During this time, I was pleased to attend over 100 events in Northumberland and as far south as Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I held eight fundraising events for the Samaritans, MND Association and the Stroke Association that were attended and supported by councillors, residents, the clergy, the armed forces and our emergency services – to name but a few.

From left, Dominic McDonough (MND Association), Coun Catherine Seymour, Mary and Coun Colin Hardy.

"Among the highlights for me this year have been attending remembrance services, parades and civic services throughout the North East, hosting honoured guests to County Hall, the installation of our new High Sheriff of Northumberland and Dean of Newcastle Cathedral and presenting medals of service to the RAF, as well as supporting other civic authorities in their fundraising for charities.

“I’ll also cherish memories of our charity walk across the causeway to Holy Island, being at the finish line for the marathon participants at Kielder, the Sill, ‘Dark Skies’ event in the National Park, the annual freezing Boxing Day dip at Spittal and the dedication civic service in Berwick Parish Church.