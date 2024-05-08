Northumberland County Council’s Ceremonial Head raises more than £18k for good causes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Berwick North councillor Catherine Seymour described her term in office as an honour, hard work and rewarding – and paid tribute to all those she had the privilege of meeting.
She said: “During this time, I was pleased to attend over 100 events in Northumberland and as far south as Durham.
“I held eight fundraising events for the Samaritans, MND Association and the Stroke Association that were attended and supported by councillors, residents, the clergy, the armed forces and our emergency services – to name but a few.
"Among the highlights for me this year have been attending remembrance services, parades and civic services throughout the North East, hosting honoured guests to County Hall, the installation of our new High Sheriff of Northumberland and Dean of Newcastle Cathedral and presenting medals of service to the RAF, as well as supporting other civic authorities in their fundraising for charities.
“I’ll also cherish memories of our charity walk across the causeway to Holy Island, being at the finish line for the marathon participants at Kielder, the Sill, ‘Dark Skies’ event in the National Park, the annual freezing Boxing Day dip at Spittal and the dedication civic service in Berwick Parish Church.
“And, of course, what stands out most – one of my last acts as Ceremonial Head was to present award certificates and money to these charities to continue with their fantastic work.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.