Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland County Council’s Animal Welfare Team has received a Platinum Footprint Award from the national animal charity after achieving the Gold status for 10 consecutive years.

The initiative recognises public service organisations that go above and beyond to ensure high animal welfare standards in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team members were recognised for their regular proactive work educating owners about responsible pet ownership, preventative measures to reduce straying such as providing an out-of-hours service and offering a micro-chipping service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Gordon Stewart.

They also work tirelessly to reunite stray dogs with their owners and in 2021/22 dealt with 238 stray dog cases either returning the dogs to their owners or taking them to a place of safety.

Where a case of animal neglect or cruelty is evident, they work hard to prosecute owners through the courts.

Coun Gordon Stewart, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for looking after our communities, said: “The dedicated team are deeply committed to animal welfare and work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of pets and stray animals in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted that the RSPCA has recognised their commitment to animal welfare at a national level. This is a fantastic achievement and very well deserved.

“It is really important that owners continue to play their part and take the necessary steps to prevent stray dogs before accidents happen.