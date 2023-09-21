News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Northumberland County Council’s animal welfare team receives RSPCA platinum stamp of approval

Animal welfare officers have been given the prestigious platinum PawPrints accolade by the RSPCA for their work with stray dogs.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northumberland County Council’s Animal Welfare Team has received a Platinum Footprint Award from the national animal charity after achieving the Gold status for 10 consecutive years.

The initiative recognises public service organisations that go above and beyond to ensure high animal welfare standards in their communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team members were recognised for their regular proactive work educating owners about responsible pet ownership, preventative measures to reduce straying such as providing an out-of-hours service and offering a micro-chipping service.

Coun Gordon Stewart.Coun Gordon Stewart.
Coun Gordon Stewart.
Most Popular

They also work tirelessly to reunite stray dogs with their owners and in 2021/22 dealt with 238 stray dog cases either returning the dogs to their owners or taking them to a place of safety.

Where a case of animal neglect or cruelty is evident, they work hard to prosecute owners through the courts.

Coun Gordon Stewart, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for looking after our communities, said: “The dedicated team are deeply committed to animal welfare and work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of pets and stray animals in the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am delighted that the RSPCA has recognised their commitment to animal welfare at a national level. This is a fantastic achievement and very well deserved.

“It is really important that owners continue to play their part and take the necessary steps to prevent stray dogs before accidents happen.

“I urge all dog owners, including those with working dogs, to ensure that their pets are wearing ID tags, that they are microchipped and that their details are kept up-to-date on the microchip database.”

Related topics:RSPCANorthumberland County Council