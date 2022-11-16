The comments by Conservative councillor David Towns, who represents the Pegswood ward, followed a report that showed an increase in the number of people referred to Northumberland County Council’s homelessness service citing the end of a private rented tenancy.

In 2020/21, the figure stood at 55 – while in 2021/22 that had risen to 178. The report described the 224 per cent rise as “massive” and added that the issue was due to Covid-19, where “many households found themselves in financial difficulty as a result of furlough, reduced working hours or loss of employment”.

During the pandemic, the Government put a ban on bailiff-enforced evictions of private tenants in place – but this ended in May 2021.

Councillors were told that, due to rising interest rates, many landlords were simply deciding to sell up and move away from the sector.

At a meeting of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Council, officers acknowledging that this also had an impact on the figure.

According to a 2021 Government report, 75 per cent of private landlords used a mortgage to purchase their first rental property.

Coun Towns said private landlords had been “assaulted”, but actually provided a “valuable service”.

He said: “There has been an assault on private landlords – not just by the Conservative Party, but by the opposition parties too. They are an easy target.

“They’re actually providing a really valuable service. I can tell you from my own experience and from what I’ve been told that there’s a lot of private landlords selling up.

“Interest rates have gone up and they’re being painted as villains. There’s also a number of regulations – you used to be able to count them on one hand, but now there’s over 200.

“Regulation is not necessarily a bad thing, but this is something I think we’re seeing across the country.”