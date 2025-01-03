Northumberland County Council wins award for innovative use of data
This recognition highlights the council’s forward-thinking approach to harnessing data and its commitment to transforming service delivery for residents, businesses, employees, and visitors.
Judges were impressed by how the council leveraged data not only to solve problems but also to support its broader mission of improving lives across Northumberland.
One of the standout projects from the council’s strategy is the Communities First Initiative, which uses powerful data insights to identify communities most in need across the county.
It has also appointed a head of data and introduced a five-year strategy.
Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for Corporate Services at Northumberland County Council, said: “This demonstrates our team's forward-thinking and creative use of data and is a testament to the transformation taking place within our council.
“By bringing in fresh leadership and a clear vision for how data could be harnessed, we are turning our vast data resources into a powerful tool for progress.”
The council’s data and business intelligence strategy is built on three core principles of engineering, skills and culture. So far 76 learners are undertaking digital training which is fostering data literacy across all levels of the organisation.
Cllr Ploszaj continued: “Focusing on building data expertise, encouraging a data-driven culture, and developing proactive solutions allows us to improve how we serve our communities.”
Looking to the future, the council is set to launch the Living Archive Data Observatory, an innovative platform blending data insights with real community stories to document Northumberland's evolution over the next 20 years.
