The six-week pilot scheme, if successful, could be expanded and used in more vehicles operated by the local authority.

As HVO fuel is made from fossil free, sustainable waste materials, it is hoped that the council can help reduce the county’s carbon emissions and contribute to more sustainable transport, as the fuel produces 88 per cent less CO2 emissions than diesel and requires no modification to the existing diesel engine.

The trial is part of the council’s plan to have Northumberland achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, having declared a climate emergency three years ago.

A rubbish truck will be powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil instead of diesel for six weeks.

The council has also pledged to halve its carbon footprint by 2025 and has already installed a fleet of electric vehicle (EV) charging points, which it hopes will help make EV’s a more attractive alternative to fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said this week: “It is great to see Northumberland being so proactive and innovative when it comes to improving our climate.

“We have a strong focus on making transport in our county more sustainable and this is a key component of our Climate Change Action Plan.

“Although it is early days in the HVO trial, I hope we will see some fantastic results which can help prepare us for a cleaner future.”