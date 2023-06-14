Northumberland’s highways teams have to deal with around 40,000 potholes every year on more than 3,500 miles of roads across the large county.

The three-month “invest to save” project will be trialled in the north Northumberland and Tynedale areas. Affected spots will be cut out and patched, rather than the current method of filling and repairing the pothole itself.

The local authority has acknowledged that the new method is both more expensive and more time consuming, but has argued that roads will be left smoother and more hard-wearing, meaning a pothole is less likely to reoccur.

At present, cutting and patching for the repair of defects identified through inspections or reports from the public is used less widely than the fill and repair method.

A total of £492,000 was set aside by the council’s cabinet at a meeting on Tuesday to fund the scheme, set to get underway later this month.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun John Riddle, portfolio holder for highways, said: “We have two trials in Tynedale and one in the north. We will then evaluate to see if it is a good way forward.

“It will cost us to the tune of £492,000 to do this, but I think it is worth doing.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson added: “We have to do repairs the way we do because we have to react to potholes.

“Instead of doing the reactive repairs, this will actually repair the section, cut it out and dispose of the material and fill with a proper patch, which will last for a significantly longer time than the repairs we currently carry out.

“Having travelled around the country, I can tell you that Northumberland is rapidly improving in terms of its roads.

