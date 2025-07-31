Bosses at Northumberland County Council are waiting on a response from Westminster after they appealed for further cash to fund a new food waste collection service.

As it stands, the council is £1.5 million short of the money needed to roll out the service county-wide, meaning rural areas are set to miss out.

Instead, only houses in the urban south east as well as towns in the centre of the county, including Morpeth and Ponteland, will benefit.

The Government has previously said it “stands ready” to provide additional support to local authorities if necessary.

New legislation means all councils will have to offer a food waste collection service to residents.

In Northumberland, the collected food waste will be processed at anaerobic digestion facilities to generate renewable energy and a bio-fertiliser, which helps reduce carbon emissions while also improving soil health and fertility.

Speaking at the council’s communities and place scrutiny committee, cabinet member for environment John Riddle said: “We were supposed to know the outcome of our appeal by spring.

“We’re well into summer now and we don’t have the result. I think the Government will be hard-pushed to start to pursue councils for not doing it.

“They have said they’re going to provide the funding and we’re £1.5 million short, and we lost the rural services delivery grant. Taking another £1.5 million out of our budget is very difficult.

“At the moment, we’re hoping we will get some money from Defra (The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs).”

The council operated a lengthy trial in limited areas to scope out the cost and logistics of delivering the service. It was estimated that a capital investment of £4.5 million would be required to roll out the council to roll out the service across the county. The Government allocated £2.9 million to the council.

It is anticipated that 40% of households offered will sign up to the service, with an average of 1.3kg of waste collected per week from each household.

Cllr Riddle added: “You have to work out whether it is viable economically and environmentally. There’s no point going up to Kielder Head for 1.3kg of waste.”