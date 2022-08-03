It requires organisations to make three key commitments to council staff who are impacted by the symptoms of menopause and their colleagues.

These commitments include recognising that the menopause can be an issue in the workplace as well as actively supporting and informing employees affected by it.

Open and positive discussion on menopause is also encouraged.

Those signing the pledge included interim chief executive Rick O’Farrell, chief fire officer and senior champion of the council’s Menopause Staff Network Group, Paul Hedley, and co-chair of the network, June Kay.

Coun Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adults’ wellbeing, said: “I was privileged to attend last year’s Menopause Conference.

“Signing the Menopause Workplace Pledge is a symbol of the council’s commitment to continue actively supporting employees affected by menopause.”