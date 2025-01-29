Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grant has been awarded to Northumberland County Council by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust to provide more mental health support and suicide prevention support for Armed Forces veterans across the county.

This grant of £90,000 will enable the county council to employ a dedicated veterans community connector who will work with local partners and community organisations to provide additional support for vulnerable veterans and armed forces personnel living in Northumberland, ensuring that no one slips through the net.

Cllr Gordon Castle, the council’s veteran champion said: “Members of the Armed Forces are strong and proud but after facing the atrocities of war, many need some additional support, which they are often reluctant to ask for.

“The Veteran Community Connector will have ‘lived’ Armed Forces experience, so they will understand from personal experiences the very real challenges serving and retired personnel face.

Cllr Gordon Castle.

The county council already employs two Armed Forces case workers who are veterans themselves. They can assist with issues such as housing and medical applications, employment support, mental health, benefits, as well as signposting and referring to other veteran organisations for further help.

Cllr Jeff Watson, the council’s Armed Forces champion, added: “This project and new appointment will work towards reducing the stigma around mental health among Veterans and try wherever possible to ensure that personalised mental health support is given at an early-stage utilising and building on our network of community organisations.

“Early intervention and support is key. One suicide will always be one too many.”