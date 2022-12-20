News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland County Council relocates customer service office in Alnwick

Northumberland County Council’s customer services office in Alnwick has relocated.

By Ian Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 12:30pm

The office on Greenwell Lane closed on Friday, December 16.

It has relocated for an interim period to the Adult Learning Centre at the former Lindisfarne Middle School.

It will be there until the end of January.

Northumberland County Council's information centre in Greenwell Lane, Alnwick.
Once redevelopment works are complete at the Lindisfarne Centre, customer services will move the short distance to be based there.

The interim address is: Adult Learning Centre, Lindisfarne Middle School, Lindisfarne Road, Alnwick, Northumberland, NE66 1AX.

Opening hours remain the same: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 1pm (excluding bank holidays).

The council can be contacted by phone on 0345 600 6400 from Monday to Thursday from 8.30am to 5pm and on a Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Alternatively, visit the ‘contact us’ section of the council website at www.northumberland.gov.uk

