However, council leader Glen Sanderson has stressed these will not be at the expense of frontline services.

“These savings will be achieved by doing things differently - by transforming the way the council delivers its services and being more efficient, year on year,” he explained.

The budget proposals include an ambitious £223m capital programme for 2023/24 including £92m to improve and regenerate towns and communities across the county, over £19m for housing, £31m for schools and £35m for road and path repairs and flood prevention schemes.

County Hall in Morpeth.

Cllr Sanderson said: “A great deal of work has gone into this budget over the past few months – it's very much looking to the future but recognises that many are still facing challenges.

“We have faced up to unprecedented and significant inflationary pressure and have been determined to ensure that we provide real value for money for our residents despite that challenge.

“Protecting frontline services is always a priority and we’ve also ensured we’re expanding the offer for Northumberland with commitments around building, improving and maintaining leisure centres and the construction of new schools for future generations.

“Ensuring the county remains an attractive place to visit is crucial, so we’ve kept our free town centre parking commitments, public toilets open and first-hour free parking offer at our country parks, while investing in a range of beautiful environmental projects to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson.

A Council Tax increase of 2.99% is proposed, with a further 2% increase in adult social care precept to help fund the best services for older and more vulnerable residents.

However, a discount equivalent to 1% of the Band D council tax increase is being recommended for some residents for the next year to help with the ongoing cost of living issue.

Full Council has already agreed to keep Council Tax support unchanged for the next year.

A number of other new hardship payments are also set to be introduced for both Council Tax claimants and housing tenants for the coming year.

Cllr Sanderson explained: “Throughout this budget setting process we’ve been acutely aware that many people are still facing financial issues due to cost of living and rising inflation.

“Like all local authorities we are operating in a period of global financial uncertainty. We know there is pressure on households and we have done everything we can to reflect on that and mitigate where we can – such as our Council Tax discount and our various hardship schemes.

“And caring for the young and vulnerable will remain a top priority for the Council, with funds earmarked for a further raft of school improvements and delivery progressing on planned sites for affordable and extra care housing.

“We know these are difficult times for many, so as always we’ve strived to ensure a fair and balanced budget which will offer extra support for those who need it most.”