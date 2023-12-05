Northumberland County Council pilots new digital service to extend online support for carers
Unpaid carers play a vital role in supporting families and friends to live independently within their own homes and communities.
Many of them do not see themselves as ‘carers’ and may not realise there is information, advice, guidance and support if and when they need it.
The local authority has now launched a new digital offer that aims to reach carers who are not currently supported or known by the council or local carer support organisations.
The service is free and led by carers themselves. It runs alongside services provided by local carer support organisations, offering a range of online support, from website guides, regular contact through emails, a guide to caring e-course, ‘virtual cuppas’ and even individual support calls – seven days a week.
The pilot project with Mobilise will use social media and digital marketing to help to find and identify ‘unpaid carers’, connecting them immediately with others in a similar position and providing relevant, timely, support.
Wendy Pattison, portfolio holder for caring for adults, said: “Many Northumberland residents who provide unpaid care are not accessing the support available to them.
“We want to identify more carers and offer additional support, so carers can continue to provide their crucial care and enjoy positive lives.
“Mobilise is a great way for people to connect and receive support from others who can relate to their similar and shared experiences.”
The Mobilise service is free for residents of Northumberland and can be accessed via https://support.mobiliseonline.co.uk/Northumberland