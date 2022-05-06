From left, Nick Johnson, Climate Change Project Manager, Matthew Baker, Director for Improvement and Innovation, Council Leader Glen Sanderson and Hazel Scurr, Climate Change Assistant Project Manager.

Northumberland County Council is offering financial support to organisations including voluntary and community groups, registered charities, constituted groups or clubs, community interest companies (CIC), social enterprises and parish councils so that they can make changes to become more sustainable.

Two funding opportunities are available through the Northumberland Climate Change Fund. The first is a small bid of up to £1,000 that could help groups with event equipment, hire costs, energy audits and the planting of community orchards and other greenery.

The second is a larger bid of up to £5,000, which could go towards renewable energy and retrofitting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bids are being welcomed until Wednesday, June 15, which is the deadline for the first round of applications.

To apply, projects must support the council's Climate Change Action Plan, be a new initiative, demonstrate longevity and show a commitment to engaging with the wider community to encourage climate change action.

The funding can be used for match funding to support larger projects, but cannot be used to match funding for other Northumberland County Council funded projects.

Council leader, Glen Sanderson, who is encouraging groups to come forward and bid for the funding, said: “In Northumberland, we are committed to protecting our beautiful and natural landscape as much as possible, but we all need to work together to do this.

“Many groups need financial help to fully realise their potential to become more eco-friendly and we want to help them as much as possible.”