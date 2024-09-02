Northumberland County Council nominated for national energy efficiency award
The Warmer Homes team at the local authority has been shortlisted in the Best Climate Action or Decarbonisation Initiative category in the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) Awards 2024 for its programme that aims to make homes across the county more energy efficient, helping residents to keep warm, save money on their energy bills and lower their carbon footprint.
Through the programme, 353 homes in Northumberland have had energy efficiency measures installed on their property since 2021 – along with 882 residents receiving energy saving advice since 2023.
In addition, the council has supported social housing partners to install energy saving upgrades to an extra 86 homes.
These upgrades include improved cavity wall, internal wall, loft and underfloor insulation and ventilation upgrades to reduce the likelihood of damp and mould.
The winners will be announced at the APSE Annual Charity Awards Dinner, in aid of Parkinson’s UK, on Thursday, September 12.
Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council and cabinet member for climate change, said: “It’s always fantastic to see the hard work of our council teams being recognised and I’m immensely proud of our Warmer Homes team, who have been working tirelessly to improve the homes of our residents.
“Energy and heat from domestic properties are one of the county’s biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions and so this initiative is not only improving the lives of people in our communities, but is helping us on our way to net zero as a county.”
