The leader of Northumberland County Council has refused to apologise for the level of debt at the local authority – arguing that without borrowing, the council would not have been able to invest in key infrastructure.

The comments came after questions from Reform UK at a recent meeting of the county council.

During the local election campaign, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he would cut “unnecessary” spending at the council to pay off the council’s debt. Mr Farage claimed the daily interest payment on the debt stood at £85,000 every day.

Papers that were presented to the council’s cabinet show debt stands at £834million – up from £740million at the same point last year.

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council. Photo: Iain Buist/NCJ Media.

The cabinet report in relation to the council’s current financial position points out that the level of debt remains well within the council’s authorised debt limit, which stands at £1.4billion.

The council paid £26.152million in interest in the 2024/25 financial year, which works out at £71,639 a day – significantly lower than the figure provided by Reform.

Speaking at the meeting, Reform councillor Stephen Flowers questioned council leader Glen Sanderson on the current level of debt at the council.

Responding, Tory leader Coun Sanderson said: “I remember when your Mr Farage came he did mention the size of what’s called borrowing. Local Government borrows money.

“It’s another word for a mortgage. If a county council has an ambition to build a railway or build a new school or to spend some money on roads, it has the borrowing power to be able to do that.

“We will continue on the same approach, but I will be very surprised if we don’t reduce that level offer the coming years because we have done our sums – and I’m sure the Labour Government will be very generous to us, so we will be able to reduce that figure.

“We’re not going to stop building schools. I am not going to tell Coun [Berwick East councillor Georgina] Hill that unfortunately, Reform think the new school in Berwick is going to cost too much so we’re not going to spend the money – unless you think that’s what we should do?

“I don’t know, but I’m not going to do it.”

The council has spent considerable sums on major projects across the county in recent years. Re-opening the Northumberland Line saw costs rise to almost £300million – although some of this cash came from the Government, the North East Combined Authority and rail partners.

In addition, the council has built a number of new schools, including in Hexham and Ponteland, with others set to come in Berwick, Amble and Seaton Valley.

New leisure centres have also been built in Berwick, Ponteland and Morpeth, with the vast majority of this funding coming from the council itself.

Top finance officers at the council have previously admitted the capital programme needs to be more “realistic” going forward, with plans to reduce spending on major projects now many facilities have already been upgraded.