The Conservative leader of Northumberland County Council has expressed alarm after it was established that potentially over 70,000 pensioners in the county could no longer be eligible for the winter fuel allowance in 2024.

Coun Glen Sanderson has also pledged that the local authority will continue its proactive approach to support its older residents after it took immediate action to link in with a range of partners to highlight the help available.

Last month, the Labour Government confirmed that, from this autumn, those not on pension credit or other means-tested benefits will no longer get the annual payments – worth between £100 and £300.

When making the announcement, Chancellor Rachel Reeves claimed that this was one of some tough decisions that the Government had to take because the previous Tory government had left a £22billion hole in the public finances.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

Conservatives, other parties and various organisations criticised the move, saying it would have a significant negative impact on those who only just miss out on credit or benefits, and many pensioners entitled to the payments do not claim as they incorrectly think their savings rules them out or do not like to accept what they regard as handouts.

Now Coun Sanderson has spoken on the issue, saying: “The figures are alarming and our own analysis has revealed an estimated 70,000+ older residents could be disadvantaged for saving up over their working lives towards their retirement.

“I’m extremely worried for the tens of thousands of pensioners throughout Northumberland who may suffer in the months ahead.

“We knew we had to take action immediately and I’d like to thank all the staff who have worked so hard already to find out who may be eligible for pension credit and therefore winter fuel – and getting in touch with them direct. Applications are being supported by both Citizens Advice and Age UK.

“Our network of warm spaces covers the whole county and is increasingly joined up, ready to open doors for residents over the colder months.”

For residents on low incomes, who are ineligible for winter fuel payments, the council is working on a number of measures to directly support them such as access to the Gas Safe scheme.

All information on support available around winter fuel payments and pension credit is on the home page at www.northumberland.gov.uk