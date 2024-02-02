Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A growing number of home care providers have signed up to the eight commitments in the Northumberland Guarantee, with support from the local authority for the costs.

They include a minimum income for most home care work of £12.54 an hour – higher than either the National Living Wage or the Real Living Wage and paid for all the time when they are doing care work, including time spent travelling between visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Providers signed up to the Guarantee are also offering all home care workers the option of a contract that gives them a reliable weekly income and they will usually also have opportunities to work optional additional hours to increase their earnings.

Cllr Wendy Pattison.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for caring for adults, said: “Home care workers who visit people in their own homes to provide them with care and support are carrying out one of the most important jobs in the health and care system. This is what makes it possible for many ill, disabled, or older people to maintain their independence and dignity.

“It isn’t essential for you to have previous experience of care work or specific qualifications. What matters is that you enjoy working with people and that you can relate to the many different people you will be working with, understanding what matters to them.”