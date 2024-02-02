Northumberland County Council launches scheme to boost homecare worker pay
A growing number of home care providers have signed up to the eight commitments in the Northumberland Guarantee, with support from the local authority for the costs.
They include a minimum income for most home care work of £12.54 an hour – higher than either the National Living Wage or the Real Living Wage and paid for all the time when they are doing care work, including time spent travelling between visits.
Providers signed up to the Guarantee are also offering all home care workers the option of a contract that gives them a reliable weekly income and they will usually also have opportunities to work optional additional hours to increase their earnings.
Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for caring for adults, said: “Home care workers who visit people in their own homes to provide them with care and support are carrying out one of the most important jobs in the health and care system. This is what makes it possible for many ill, disabled, or older people to maintain their independence and dignity.
“It isn’t essential for you to have previous experience of care work or specific qualifications. What matters is that you enjoy working with people and that you can relate to the many different people you will be working with, understanding what matters to them.”
If you would like to know more you can register your interest at nland.cc/Register or see the details of the Northumberland Guarantee scheme by going to Nland.CC/Guarantee