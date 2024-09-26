Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland County Council officials are in “active” talks with both the Scottish and UK Governments over additional funding for the Borderlands Deal.

The £450million deal was signed in 2021, covering counties on both sides of the England-Scotland border. However, rampant inflation in recent years has meant that the funding for some projects is no longer adequate.

The deal has provided funding for a number of schemes in Northumberland, including the Ad Gefrin distillery in Wooler and the Lilidorei tourist attraction at Alnwick Castle.

Town deals under Borderlands are also in place in towns across the county – including Prudhoe, Bedlington and Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

Ad Gefrin is among the projects to get Borderlands Deal funding.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s audit committee, regeneration boss Simon Neilson presented a report on capital risk management for large projects, including the Borderlands. Responding to the report, Tory councillor Nick Oliver questioned how the council handled rising costs.

He said: “I imagine that one of the biggest risks is to do with costs escalating, particularly over the last few years. Can you explain how you deal with that?”

Mr Neilson replied: “There has been quite a lot of press around the Borderlands Deal. The costs were set at a time when inflation wasn’t what we have seen in the last 18 months in particular.

“We are in active discussions with the Scottish Government and Westminster to reflect on how we might reset that programme to adapt to these circumstances.

“Things that were agreed in Borderlands were agreed at a time when the costs were justified at that level and everyone anticipated that with contingency, we would be there or thereabouts.

“Things have changed and inflation has been baked into current costs and we expect still will continue to rise modestly over time.

“Then it’s about a choice. Do we reset the programme? Do we ask the Government for more money as we did with the Northumberland Line? Do we delay things? Do we compromise on things or do we put more local funding in place?”

Mr Neilson added that he felt the North East Combined Authority would play a greater role in funding such projects.