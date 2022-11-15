And the local authority may be able to increase council tax by more than what is currently allowed to help meet the targets, it has revealed in a new report.

The document about next year’s budget and the ‘Medium Term Financial Plan 2023-2027’, which will be discussed by the council’s cabinet on Thursday, has been approved by senior officers and Richard Wearmouth, portfolio holder for corporate services.

It states: ‘The financial outlook for the council continues to be extremely challenging. The national finances are in a highly uncertain position due to the aftermath of Covid-19, the impact of the UK exit from the European Union, the war in Ukraine, significant inflation, volatile financial markets and the cost-of-living crisis.’

Northumberland County Council's County Hall headquarters in Morpeth.

An example of the impact on local authorities outlined in the report is that when the 2022/23 budget was agreed, the average rate for borrowing was 1.33 per cent but on October 24 the average rate for borrowing using the same terms was 4.47 per cent.

This has been reflected in the updated Medium Term Financial Plan modelling – with the required total savings increasing to £57million in what it calls the ‘best case scenario’, £64.5million in the ‘mid-case scenario’ and £98million in the ‘worst case scenario’.

As for council tax, the report states: ‘The Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review in October 2021 advised that the council tax referendum limit would be set at two per cent for the three years 2022-23 to 2024-25. It also advised that councils could increase the precept in relation to adult social care at a rate of one per cent annum over those three years.

‘However, as a result of the recent financial crisis and the increased costs being experienced, it is possible that the referendum limit will be increased.’

Advertisement Hide Ad