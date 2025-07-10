A new report has confirmed Northumberland County Council delivered a balanced budget in 2024/25 despite significant pressure on the local authority’s coffers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council underspent across the year by £127,000, despite an overspend of £2.7million on adult social care and more than £10million on children’s services.

Members of the county council’s cabinet were told that these pressures are faced by councils up and down the country. Speaking at a cabinet meeting, portfolio holder for finance Coun Nick Oliver praised finance officers for their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Oliver said: “Once again, for the eighth year I’m aware of, this council has managed its finances very well and come in at or around its budget figure. We have areas of budget pressure managed by very capable officers.

Coun Nick Oliver.

“Like everywhere else in the country, these areas are seeing significant pressure. These overspends have been largely offset by sound financial management.

“Treasury management at this council has always been excellent.”

The council restructured £44.1million of long-term debt in March, generating a net saving on interest of more than £1million over the next three financial years. The ongoing BEST scheme to cut costs and modernise services also slashed £2.8million of recurrent pressure from the budget, although this was below the £3.6million planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Oliver pointed out that the council continued to progress with an ambitious capital programme, including investment in schools and the Northumberland Line railway.

Cabinet member for environment Coun John Riddle said: “This is a testament to the financial knowledge of this council. Many councils are in dire financial straits – this council is very very solid, and has remained so.

“As Coun Oliver has said, we are continuing with a huge capital programme. We have challenges with SEND and adult services, which are universal, but we have managed that.”

Last week, council leader Glen Sanderson refused to apologise for the council’s level of borrowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report presented to members shows debt stands at £834million – up from £740million at the same point last year. The report points out that the level of debt remains well within the council’s authorised debt limit, which stands at £1.4billion.

The council paid £26.152million in interest in the 2024/25 financial year.