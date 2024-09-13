Councillors in Blyth have criticised Northumberland County Council over the closure of the town’s Keel Row shopping centre.

The centre closed at the end of February after it was acquired by the council from the Duke of Northumberland’s property company, Northumberland Estates. Keel Row will be demolished as part of the £90 million Energising Blyth programme.

The buildings will be demolished to make way for the Energy Central Institute, a higher education centre for the town’s booming clean energy sector.

Despite the fact that less than half the units were occupied, the closure has proved controversial and sparked fears it could cause Blyth to become a ghost town.

The Keel Row shopping centre in Blyth, which has now closed. Photo: NCJ Media.

At a meeting of the county council, the town’s Wensleydale ward councillor Eileen Cartie criticised the Conservative administration for failing to consult with residents.

She said: “I have to question why the public weren’t consulted when the the Keel Row was closed. It was in council hands.

“The regeneration team said they had a consultation. They did not consult on the closure of our shopping centre in Blyth.”

Coun Cartie was speaking on a report outlining the work of the council’s Corporate Services and Economic Growth Scrutiny Committee. The report referenced concerns about the Energising Blyth programme raised by local members.

Conservative councillor David Bawn, the chair of the scrutiny committee, defended the actions of the administration and said the centre had been unviable.

He said: “It was made clear that the Keel Row centre was economically unviable. Consultation would have been a sham.

“It would have been a waste of resources and misleading to the public. Sometimes, reality is reality.”

Blyth’s Croft ward councillor Kath Nisbet was also angry at the lack of consultation, however.

She said: “Why did the residents of Blyth never have a consultation done with the public on the Keel Row site? I can assure you it has never been mentioned to the residents of Blyth.

“Northumberland Estates never closed it. They were in a bit of a mess, but they never consulted with the people of Blyth around a closure.”

Coun Bawn again argued that there would have been no point in a consultation, adding: “There was never any suggestion the council would re-open the centre.

“If it is going to be closed, why consult?”